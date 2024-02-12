Jason Culotta, Madison Gaines and Kassandra Taylor of Jones Walker have stepped in to represent temporary staffing agency Peopleready Florida in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 28 in Florida Northern District Court by the Odom Law Group on behalf of a housekeeper who was placed at the Bloodworth Lane Extended Stay America hotel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II, is 3:23-cv-24770, Rice v. ESA Management LLC et al.
Business Services
February 12, 2024, 8:40 AM