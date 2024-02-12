Who Got The Work

Jason Culotta, Madison Gaines and Kassandra Taylor of Jones Walker have stepped in to represent temporary staffing agency Peopleready Florida in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 28 in Florida Northern District Court by the Odom Law Group on behalf of a housekeeper who was placed at the Bloodworth Lane Extended Stay America hotel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II, is 3:23-cv-24770, Rice v. ESA Management LLC et al.

Business Services

February 12, 2024, 8:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Vantrese Rice

Plaintiffs

Odom & Barlow Pa - Pensacola Fl

defendants

ESA Management LLC

Peopleready Florida Inc

Peopleready Florida Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination