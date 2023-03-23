Who Got The Work

Ethan J. Peters and Nathaniel B. Webb of Hahn Loeser & Parks have stepped in to represent Bowden Tactical LLC in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 6 in Ohio Northern District Court by Sanders Law Group on behalf of professional photographer John Curtis Rice, accuses the defendant of displaying Rice's photographs on its website and social media accounts without permission or authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Esque Fleming, is 1:23-cv-00229, Rice v. Bowden Tactical, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 8:14 AM

Plaintiffs

John Curtis Rice

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law

defendants

Bowden Tactical, LLC

defendant counsels

Hahn Loeser & Parks

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims