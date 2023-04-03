Who Got The Work

AECOM, an infrastructure and engineering services contractor, and other defendants have turned to attorneys Terrill Lee Adkins and Toby R. Carpenter of Trammell, Adkins & Ward as counsel in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 17 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Griffith Law on behalf of the Estate of Christopher Rice, who was allegedly struck by an improperly-secured load of concrete and fell three stories to his death at a construction site. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-00150, Rice v. AECOM et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 03, 2023, 8:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Cynthia Rice

Plaintiffs

Griffith Law

defendants

AECOM

Hunt Construction Group, Inc.

Harcon, Inc.

Maxim Crane Works, L.P.

McHugh Concrete Construction, Inc.

defendant counsels

Trammell, Adkins & Ward, P.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims