New Suit

AECOM, an infrastructure and engineering services contractor, and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Griffith Law on behalf of the estate of Christopher Rice, who was allegedly struck by an improperly-secured load of concrete and fell three stories to his death at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00150, Rice et al. v. AECOM et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 17, 2023, 6:59 PM