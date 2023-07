New Suit

Progressive was sued Monday in New Mexico District Court. The suit, seeking to reinstate an insurance policy to cover injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00561, Rice et al v. Progressive.

Insurance

July 03, 2023, 4:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Brett R. Rice

Tammy R. Mills

defendants

Progressive

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation