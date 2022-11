Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Aquarium Restaurant to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Toll Firm on behalf of Kathleen Rice and Roger Rice. The case is 3:22-cv-00940, Rice et al v. Landry's, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 18, 2022, 7:11 PM