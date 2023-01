Who Got The Work

Robert D. Warner of Reminger has entered an appearance for Stone Xpress Inc. and Rajinder Singh in a pending lawsuit for tort claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed Dec. 12 in Ohio Northern District Court by Weisensell, Mastrantonio & Niese on behalf of Peter F. Ricciardi Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi, is 5:22-cv-02239, Ricciardi, Jr. v. Great Lakes Trucking, MI, Inc. et al.

Ohio

January 30, 2023, 4:18 AM