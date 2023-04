Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Hain Celestial d/b/a Alba Botanica and Trivium Aluminum Packaging f/k/a Exal Corp. to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Schmidt Sethi & Akmajian on behalf of Christine Ricci, who was allegedly injured when a can of Alba Botanica sunscreen exploded. The case is 4:23-cv-00184, Ricci v. Hain Celestial Group Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 17, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Ricci

Plaintiffs

Schmidt & Sethi PC

defendants

Hain Celestial Group Incorporated

Trivium Aluminum Packaging USA Corporation

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims