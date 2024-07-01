Who Got The Work

Thomas A. Woods and Michelle Rosales of Stoel Rives have entered appearances for Fitness Equipment Services in a pending false advertising class action. The complaint, filed May 14 in California Central District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, accuses the defendant of advertising fake and inflating comparison reference prices on its website to mislead customers into believing that the sale price for Sole Fitness-branded exercise equipment is highly discounted. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenly Kiya Kato, is 5:24-cv-01007, Ricardo Vasquez v. Fitness Equipment Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 01, 2024, 10:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Ricardo Vasquez

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Defendants

Fitness Equipment Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

Nature of Claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct