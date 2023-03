New Suit - Contract

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Ric (San Leandro) LLC. The suit, against Green Sage LLC, a real estate investment firm, Kenneth Edward Greer and other defendants, seeks to recover an outstanding balance of over $51 million in default loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01501, Ric (San Leandro) LLC v. Miller et al.

Real Estate

March 30, 2023, 4:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Ric (San Leandro) LLC

Plaintiffs

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

defendants

Bruce Douglas Miller

Green Sage, LLC

Kenneth Edward Greer

Patrick John Koentges

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract