Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Portfolio Recovery Associates to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Schoenthaler Law Group on behalf of James Ribley. The case is 1:23-cv-00794, Ribley v. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 4:32 AM