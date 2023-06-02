Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a lawsuit against BlueLinx Holdings, a building and industrial products wholesaler, and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Burg Simpson Eldridge Hersch & Jardine on behalf of Rialto on Hurstbourne LLC, accuses the defendants of falsely claiming that their ‘ExtremeGreen’ high density structural boards could be used to comply with various construction standards. The case is 3:23-cv-00280, Rialto on Hurstbourne, LLC v. Bluelinx Corporation et al.

Wholesalers

June 02, 2023, 12:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Rialto on Hurstbourne, LLC

Plaintiffs

Michael C. Menghini

Burg Simpson Eldridge Et Al

defendants

Bluelinx Corporation

Bluelinx Holdings, Inc.

Extreme Green Building Products, LLC

Huber Engineered Woods, LLC

Peter Gaillard, Jr.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct