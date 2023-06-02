Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a lawsuit against BlueLinx Holdings, a building and industrial products wholesaler, and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Burg Simpson Eldridge Hersch & Jardine on behalf of Rialto on Hurstbourne LLC, accuses the defendants of falsely claiming that their ‘ExtremeGreen’ high density structural boards could be used to comply with various construction standards. The case is 3:23-cv-00280, Rialto on Hurstbourne, LLC v. Bluelinx Corporation et al.
Wholesalers
June 02, 2023, 12:22 PM