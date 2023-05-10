Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against independent energy supplier MPower Energy to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Wittels McInturff Palikovic, Finkelstein Blankinship Frei-Pearson & Garber and Kheyfits Belenky, accuses the defendant of overcharging for energy at a 'variable rate' which is often double or triple the prevailing market rate. The case is 2:23-cv-02556, Rhymes et al. v. MPower Energy NJ LLC.

Energy

May 10, 2023, 6:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Ayan Rhymes

Loveleen Kaur

defendants

MPower Energy NJ, LLC

defendant counsels

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract