Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barrett McNagny on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Steel Dynamics, a steel producer in Indiana, to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Close & Hitchcock on behalf of Andrew Rhymer, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave due to illness. The case is 1:22-cv-00372, Rhymer v. Steel Dynamics Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 19, 2022, 2:44 PM