Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a lawsuit against 175 Blueberry Lane Operations LLC, doing business as Laconia Rehabilitation Center, to New Hampshire District Court. The complaint was filed by the Purcell Law Office on behalf of a nurse's aid who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she filed a complaint alleging pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00317, Rhude v. 175 Blueberry Lane Operations LLC d/b/a Laconia Rehabilitation Center.

Health Care

June 16, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Alyssa Rhude

defendants

175 Blueberry Lane Operations LLC d/b/a Laconia Rehabilitation Center

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination