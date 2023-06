New Suit - Employment

Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, was hit with an employment lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03532, Rhodes v. Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 05, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Rhodes

Alexander James Taylor

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination