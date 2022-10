New Suit - Employment Class Action

Central Garden & Pet was hit with an employment class action Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Walcheske & Luzi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01252, Rhodes v. Central Garden & Pet Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 24, 2022, 12:49 PM