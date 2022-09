News From Law.com

The U.S. Senate has confirmed the head of Rhode Island's Public Defender office, Lara E. Montecalvo, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit by a vote of 52-47. Montecalvo was nominated in April after receiving support from both Ocean State senators, Democrats Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse. She is the 79th federal judge appointed by President Joe Biden, who is filling judicial vacancies at a record pace.

September 14, 2022, 12:40 PM