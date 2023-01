New Suit - Contract

Daimler Truck North America was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Rhode Island District Court. The suit was brought by Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson and Adler Pollock & Sheehan on behalf of Rhode Island Truck Center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00001, Rhode Island Truck Center LLC v. Daimler Trucks North America, LLC.