Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Partridge, Snow & Hahn on Friday removed a franchise lawsuit against Daimler Trucks North America LLC to Rhode Island District Court. The complaint was filed by Bernstein Shur and Shekarchi Law on behalf of Rhode Island Truck Center LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-00297, Rhode Island Truck Center, LLC v. Daimler Trucks North America, LLC.