Removed To Federal Court

Consel at the Klass Law Firm on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sentinel Insurance to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Mueller Schmidt Mulholland & Cooling on behalf of former Altec employee Randy Rhoades, accuses the defendant of wrongfully denying workers comp for bronchiolitis caused by exposure to chemicals at work. The case is 4:23-cv-00078, Rhoades v. Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 1:03 PM