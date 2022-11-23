Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against lease-to-own retailer Aaron's LLC d/b/a Aaron's Sales & Lease Ownership to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Green Mistretta Law on behalf of Samuel Rhinehart, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting alleged unethical and potentially illegal conduct to the 'Aarons-Cares Hotline.' The case is 5:22-cv-00474, Rhinehart v. Aaron's LLC d/b/a Aaron's Sales & Lease Ownership, LLC, f/k/a Aaron's, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 5:40 AM