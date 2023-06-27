New Suit - Contract

CenTrak Inc., a developer of a hospital tracking system, and parent company Halma Holdings were sued Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, which centers on a stock purchase agreement, was brought by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Potter Anderson & Corroon on behalf of Mark Rheault, the founder of Infinite Leap. According to the complaint, Halma failed to disclose to the plaintiff that Halma had conflicting contractual earnout obligations to CenTrak, which it had acquired before Infinite Leap, and made the obligations to Infinite Leap impossible to achieve. Further, the complaint contends that Halma had a legal duty to disclose the obligations to Rheault but failed to do so. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00700, Rheault v. Halma Holdings Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Rheault

Plaintiffs

Potter Anderson & Corroon

defendants

CenTrak, Inc.

Halma Holdings Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract