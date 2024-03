Who Got The Work

Edward Grimmett of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for Clipper Equity LLC and other defendants in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Feb. 13 in New York Southern District Court by the Lee Litigation Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:24-cv-01040, Rhea v. Clipper Realty, Inc. et al.

New York

March 29, 2024, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Marcus Anthony Rhea

Plaintiffs

Lee Litigation Group, PLLC

defendants

Clipper 107 CH LLC

Clipper Equity LLC

Clipper Realty Construction LLC

Clipper Realty Op L.P.

Clipper Realty, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

Ta Legal Group PLLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations