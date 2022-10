Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Thursday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Atain Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Rhea Properties and Source Production & Equipment Co. The case is 2:22-cv-03853, Rhea Properties, LLC et al v. Atain Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 5:05 PM