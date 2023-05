New Suit - Contract

RFG Advisory Group sued former employee Amy Nelson for breach of contract on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Burr & Forman, seeks to recoup over $75,000 in legal fees and settlement funds paid on Nelson's behalf in an underlying FINRA arbitration brought against Nelson by her former employer Edward Jones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00676, RFG Advisory Group LLC v. Nelson.

Business Services

May 25, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Rfg Advisory Group LLC

Plaintiffs

Burr & Forman

defendants

Amy Nelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract