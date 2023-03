New Suit

Stinson LLP filed a civil rights lawsuit against deputy for the Garland County sheriff's office, Scott Hinojosa, and four other law enforcement officers on Thursday in Arkansas Western District Court. The court action was filed on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who contends he was wrongfully arrested and denied his right to due process. The case is 6:23-cv-06023, R.F. v. Roraback et al.

Government

March 02, 2023, 4:16 PM