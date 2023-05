Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kean Miller on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Altis Group International and Terranova Holdings to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by the Middleberg Riddle Group on behalf of RF Development. The case is 2:23-cv-01707, RF Development LLC v. Altis Group International LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

RF Development, LLC

defendants

Altis Group International, LLC

Terranova Holdings LLC

defendant counsels

Kean Miller

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract