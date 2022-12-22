Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against NeuLion USA, b/k/a Endeavor Streaming, and Zuffa LLC to California Northern District Court. The complaint, which is in relation to the companies' 'UFC Fight Pass' subscription plan, accuses the defendants of engaging in an automatic renewal scheme in which customer accounts are charged monthly or annually without the companies providing 'clear and conspicuous' disclosures or authorizations mandated by California law. The suit is backed by Crosner Legal. The case is 4:22-cv-09068, Reza et al v. Zuffa, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 22, 2022, 6:09 AM