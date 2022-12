Removed To Federal Court

Seyfarth Shaw removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against PNC Financial Services and BBVA USA on Wednesday to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Otkupman Law Firm on behalf of Nicole Reynoso, accuses the defendants of failing to provide mandatory rest breaks and overtime wages. The case is 8:22-cv-02245, Reynoso v. PNC Bank, National Association et al.