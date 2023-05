New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon, Yeamon Direct and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Rosemarie Arnold on behalf of a customer who was allegedly burned by a menstrual heating pad. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02828, Reynolds v. Yeamon Direct et al.

May 24, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Qwana Reynolds

Plaintiffs

Mena H Ibrahim

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

ABC Corp. 1-10, Fictitious Entities

Guangdong Yakult Sanitary Co.

Hang Zhou Tang Xun Mao Yi You Xian Gong Si

Jane Does 1-10 (Fictitious Names)

John Does 1-10 (Fictitious Individuals)

XYZ Corp 1-10. Fictitious Entities

Yeamon Direct

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims