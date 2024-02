Who Got The Work

Michael J. Bishop and William J. Novick IV of Thomas Thomas & Hafer have entered appearances for Walmart in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 12 in New Jersey District Court by Harrell, Smith & Williams on behalf of Denise Reynolds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martini, is 2:24-cv-00227, Reynolds v. Walmart.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 26, 2024, 8:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Denise Reynolds

Plaintiffs

The Harrell Law Firm

defendants

Walmart

ABC Corporations 1-10

John Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Thomas Thomas & Hafer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims