Who Got The Work

Dennis C. Hopkins and LaMarte Williams Jr. of Perkins Coie have entered appearances for Naphcare Inc. in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 8 in New York Northern District Court by Kenny & Kenny on behalf of Lori Reynolds, individually and as the administratrix of the Estate of Angela P. Peng. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 5:22-cv-01165, Reynolds v. The County of Onondaga et al.

Health Care

December 23, 2022, 6:46 AM