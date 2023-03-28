New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Coca-Cola was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court over its labeling of Minute Maid juice boxes. The suit, filed by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP, accuses the defendant of falsely advertising its juice boxes as being 'part of a healthy, balanced diet' when the juices have allegedly contributed to diabetes, heart disease and other ailments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01446, Reynolds v. The Coca-Cola Company.

Gary Reynolds

Fitzgerald Joseph LLP

The Coca-Cola Company

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct