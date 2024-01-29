Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell partner Ryan D. Stottmann has entered an appearance for DigitalOcean Holdings, a cloud computing services provider, and its top executives in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 14 in Delaware District Court by Rigrodsky Law on behalf of Jon Reynolds, alleges that certain executives released inaccurate financial statements and failed to disclose that management lacked the knowledge or controls to take on complicated tax transactions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-01433, Reynolds v. Spruill et al.
Technology
January 29, 2024, 10:51 AM