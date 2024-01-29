Who Got The Work

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell partner Ryan D. Stottmann has entered an appearance for DigitalOcean Holdings, a cloud computing services provider, and its top executives in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 14 in Delaware District Court by Rigrodsky Law on behalf of Jon Reynolds, alleges that certain executives released inaccurate financial statements and failed to disclose that management lacked the knowledge or controls to take on complicated tax transactions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-01433, Reynolds v. Spruill et al.

Technology

January 29, 2024, 10:51 AM

Jon Reynolds

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Rigrodsky Law, PA

Amy Butte

Chris Merritt

Hilary Schneider

Pratima Arora

Pueo Keffer

Warren Adelman

Warren Jenson

Yancey Spruill

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims