New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in Florida Northern District Court over the labeling of its Trident brand original flavor gum. The court case, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the product's placement of a peppermint leaf on the packaging indicates that consumers will expect it to have a characterizing flavor of mint, but the mint taste is from artificial flavoring. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00087, Reynolds v. Mondelez Global LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 28, 2023, 5:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Reynolds

Plaintiffs

Sheehan & Associates Pc - Great Neck Ny

defendants

Mondelez Global LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct