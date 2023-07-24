Who Got The Work

Katie S. Lonze of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for household appliances manufacturer Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, over fire damage claims arising from an alleged defective humidifier, was filed June 9 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by the Ron Harmeyer Law Office. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach, is 1:23-cv-00738, Reynolds v. MJC America Ltd et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2023, 8:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Cynthia Reynolds

Plaintiffs

Ron Harmeyer Law Office

defendants

Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai

Gree USA Inc

Hong Kong Gree Electric Appliance Sales Ltd

MJC America Ltd

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product