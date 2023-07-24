Katie S. Lonze of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for household appliances manufacturer Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, over fire damage claims arising from an alleged defective humidifier, was filed June 9 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by the Ron Harmeyer Law Office. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach, is 1:23-cv-00738, Reynolds v. MJC America Ltd et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 24, 2023, 8:07 AM