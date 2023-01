New Suit - Employment

Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, was sued Tuesday in Kansas District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Smith Mohlman Injury Law on behalf of Helen Reynolds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02002, Reynolds v. Aramark Campus, LLC.

January 03, 2023, 3:51 PM