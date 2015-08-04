Attorneys at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Baker Botts on Wednesday removed a securities lawsuit against the Charles Schwab Corp. and certain officers and directors to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Robbins LLP, centers on the defendant’s ‘Schwab Intelligent Portfolios’ robo-advisor program. The complaint contends that the defendants charged investors a hidden fee for the program, which they advertised as free from advisory fees. The case is 4:23-cv-02938, Reynolds Family Revocable Trust U/A Dated 04/08/2015, v. Schwab et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 15, 2023, 11:01 AM