Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Baker Botts on Wednesday removed a securities lawsuit against the Charles Schwab Corp. and certain officers and directors to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Robbins LLP, centers on the defendant’s ‘Schwab Intelligent Portfolios’ robo-advisor program. The complaint contends that the defendants charged investors a hidden fee for the program, which they advertised as free from advisory fees. The case is 4:23-cv-02938, Reynolds Family Revocable Trust U/A Dated 04/08/2015, v. Schwab et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 15, 2023, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Reynolds Family Revocable Trust U/A Dated 04/08/2015,

defendants

Arun Sarin

C. Preston Butcher

Charles A Ruffel

Charles R. Schwab

Christohper V Dodds

Frank C Herringer

John K Adams, Jr

John T Dea

Joseph R. Martinetto

Mark A Goldfarb

Paula A Sneed

Peter Crawford

Robert N. Wilson

Roger O Walther

Stephen A Ellis

Stephen T McLin

Walter W Bettinger, II

William S Haraf

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims