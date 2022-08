Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA Life Insurance Company to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, for disputed claims under a life insurance policy, was filed by Bowles Affiliates PC on behalf of Alison W. Reynolds, Caroline B. Reynolds and Paige A. Reynolds. The case is 3:22-cv-00577, Reynolds et al v. USAA Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 5:17 PM