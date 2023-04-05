Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against EzriCare, Amazon and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Lanier Law Firm on behalf of Danae Reynolds and Milton Reynolds, alleges that Milton Reynolds went blind after using EzriCare Artificial Tears, which were recalled by the FDA due to bacterial contamination. The case is 3:23-cv-01632, Reynolds et al. v. EzriCare LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 05, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Danae Reynolds

Milton Reynolds

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Amazon Delivery Services Partner

Aru Pharma, Inc.

EzriCare LLC

EzriRx LLC

Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims