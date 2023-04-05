Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against EzriCare, Amazon and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Lanier Law Firm on behalf of Danae Reynolds and Milton Reynolds, alleges that Milton Reynolds went blind after using EzriCare Artificial Tears, which were recalled by the FDA due to bacterial contamination. The case is 3:23-cv-01632, Reynolds et al. v. EzriCare LLC et al.
Internet & Social Media
April 05, 2023, 4:55 PM