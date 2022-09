News From Law.com

Just a week after launching its online public stock offering, legal tech platform Reynen Court, announced the promotion of two executives to newly created roles in an attempt to scale its capabilities. Christian Lang, the current head of strategy and vendor ecosystem, will now be the president and chief operating officer of the company. Additionally, head of operations and security Lodewijk "Bones" Bonebakker, will be the chief compliance and security officer.

September 28, 2022, 3:03 PM