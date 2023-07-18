New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Henry Schein, a global provider of health care products and services, was sued Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Wilson Melton LLC on behalf of a former inventory control clerk who contends that she was forced to resign due to discrimination and harassment based on her race and national origin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01245, Reyes v. Henry Schein, Inc.

Health Care

July 18, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Madai Reyes

Plaintiffs

Wilson Melton, LLC

defendants

Henry Schein, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination