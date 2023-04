New Suit - Employment

Cintas, a Cincinnati-based supplier of corporate uniforms and supplies, was sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a route sales representative who contends that he was subject to race-based workplace harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02489, Reyes v. Cintas Corporation.

Business Services

April 20, 2023, 1:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Reyes

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

Alexander James Taylor

defendants

Cintas Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination