Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against U.S. Renal Care Inc. and Tabatha Trasher to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Ramin Younessi on behalf of former patient care dialysis technician, Miguel Angel Reyes-Corbeton, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to his supervisor about the improper cleaning of the dialysis machines. The case is 2:23-cv-00243, Reyes-Corbeton v. U.S. Renal Care, Inc., a Delaware corporation et al.

Health Care

January 13, 2023, 7:19 AM