New Suit - Contract

Dorsey & Whitney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Rewards Network Establishment Services. The complaint pursues claims against 2401SJ Holdings and other restaurant operators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01637, Rewards Network Establishment Services Inc. v. 2401SJ Holdings, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 03, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Rewards Network Establishment Services Inc.

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

2101L Holdings, LLC

2301M Holdings LLC

2401SJ Holdings, LLC

2533S Holdings, LLC

702Wd Holdings, LLC

8511S Holdings, LLC

Bar Rosa Two, LLC

Faramarz Azodinia

Parma Htx Two, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract