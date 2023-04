New Suit - Contract

Stoel Rives filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Revol Greens, a greenhouse lettuce producer. The suit, which is sealed, brings claims against Biota Nutri B.V. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01183, Revol Greens v. Biota Nutri B.V.

Agriculture

April 27, 2023, 4:47 AM

Revol Greens

Stoel Rives

Biota Nutri B.V.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract