Revlon Says Rival Stole Trade Secrets to Take Britney Spears...

Beauty giants Revlon and Elizabeth Arden have filed a complaint alleging that a former executive stole trade secrets and plotted to take its valuable fragrance deal with pop star Britney Spears to a rival company. The complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York was filed Monday by Elyse Echtman. It names as defendants the rival company, Give Back Beauty, along with Vanessa Kidd, who was senior vice president of global marketing for Revlon's fragrance portfolio, and three other former employees.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 28, 2024, 10:46 AM