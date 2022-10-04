Revival Sought for La. Pastors Lawsuit Over COVID-19 Restric...

News From Law.com

An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor's damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell's lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others over enforcement of the ban. Spell drew national attention for his flouting of the restrictions early in the pandemic at his church in Central, near Baton Rouge.

Alabama

October 04, 2022, 4:49 PM