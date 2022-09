Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Lowe's to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of William Revis, who contends he was wrongfully terminated. The case is 3:22-cv-05414, Revis v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC et al.